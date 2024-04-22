In 2024, over 40.2 million people with disabilities are estimated to be eligible to vote. Today, the U.S. Election Assistance Commission – in partnership with Rutgers University – released a new report examining how the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) has impacted the voting experiences of voters with disabilities since enacted in 2002.

The report uses both qualitative data from focus groups and quantitative data from national surveys on voter turnout and accessibility. Forty-four voters who self-identify as having a disability made up the six focus groups that were conducted and recorded virtually between December 12th through 16th, 2023, by the firm SSRS in coordination with Echo Market Research.