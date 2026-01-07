Vaccine innovations offer key tools to protect health, yet public views about vaccine development in the wake of COVID-19 are not well understood.

A nationally representative survey of 1,632 US adults was conducted on the SSRS Opinion Panel to examine public perceptions of vaccine development and false vaccine information that may shape views after the pandemic.

Findings suggest that public health leaders can build on largely positive public views of vaccine development but should use caution when communicating about new vaccines and false information.

Health Security article co-authored by SSRS Account Executive Jazmyne Sutton, Ph.D.