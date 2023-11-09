SSRS EVP Robyn Rapoport and SSRS Director of Qualitative Research Darby Steiger’s work was featured in the AAPOR Fall Newsletter discussing “The Significance of Qualitative Research in Health Research Methods.

The article focuses on SSRS’ extensive research spanning 25+ years, exploring the health and healthcare experiences of underserved populations through surveys and increasingly employing qualitative methods to enhance survey data, gather unique stories, and provide critical insights into health disparities, healthcare challenges, and workforce issues, leading to an expansion of their qualitative practice.