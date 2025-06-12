Philadelphians are split on how local government should spend taxpayer dollars. About half of residents say the city should prioritize services, while the other half would prefer reduced taxes. However, Philadelphians broadly perceive that they get less than they pay for with their tax dollars. Read more from the recent Pew Charitable Trusts survey conducted by SSRS.

The 2025 Philadelphia Resident Survey —conducted Jan. 2 through March 10, 2025, for The Pew Charitable Trusts by SSRS, used address-based sampling, as individuals were originally contacted by mail. A total of 2,289 Philadelphia residents completed the survey.