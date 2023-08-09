The Public’s Views on the Most Important Issues Facing the Country Today

A new SSRS Opinion Panel Omnibus poll asked the public to choose which of 13 issues they believed was the most important issue facing the country today. Then they were asked to choose a second and a third most important issue. The single most important issue among the public is inflation and the cost of living, cited by 34% as the most important issue facing the country. Looking at the top three issues named by the public combined, inflation is also the top issue, cited by 63%.

The survey was conducted online and by telephone by SSRS, an independent research company, via the probability based SSRS Opinion Panel. Interviews were conducted July 7 – 11, 2023, in English and Spanish among a nationally representative sample of 1,031 adults. The margin of error for total respondents is +/-3.5 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.

Overall, six issues are named by at least one-fourth of the public as one of the three most important issues facing the country: inflation (63%), threats to democracy (31%), gun policies (31%), crime (28%), immigration (26%), and jobs and the economy, other than inflation/cost of living (26%). (Other issues on the list of 13 from which to choose were climate change/the environment, national security, inequality, taxes, abortion, health care other than COVID-19, and COVID-19).

Republicans and Democrats differ widely in their views about which issues are the most important. Among Republicans, inflation/cost of living is the top issue (cited by 67% as one of the top three issues), followed by immigration (50%), crime (32%), threats to democracy (31%), and jobs and the economy, other than inflation (31%).

Among Democrats, the top issues are gun policies (named by 52% as one of the top three issues facing the country), followed by inflation/cost of living (49%), threats to democracy (40%), climate change and the environment (38%), and inequality.

The Public’s Views of the Most Important Issues Facing the Country Today,

by Party Identification

Top Five Issues Based on Combined Top Three Choices

SSRS Opinion Panel Omnibus Poll, July 7 – 11, 2023.

What Do People Mean When They Cite “Threats to Democracy” as One of the Most Important Problems Facing the Country?

Overall, Democrats (40%) are more likely than Republicans (31%) to consider “threats to democracy” one of the top three most important issues facing the country, but even among Republicans the issue rates tied for fourth.

Those who cited threats to democracy as a top issue were asked how serious they believed each of 12 items were as threats.

The SSRS poll finds that the top five threats, based on the proportion who say they are “very serious” threats to democracy, are money corrupting politics (86%), ignoring the Constitution (81%), extremists (76%), attempts to overthrow elections (76%), and voter suppression/limiting people’s ability to vote (73%).

What People Mean When They Cite “Threats to Democracy” as One of the Three Most Important Issues Facing the Country Today

Based on those who cite “threats to democracy” as one of the three most important issues facing the country today. Percent saying that each item is a “very serious” threat to democracy.

Base: Those who cite "threats to democracy" as one of the three most important issues facing the country today (n=359).

Among those who consider threats to democracy a major issue, Republicans and Democrats differ widely in their views of what constitutes the threat. For Republicans, the top five perceived threats to democracy are money corrupting politics (90% very serious threat), ignoring the Constitution (90%), unsecured border (83%), government control over people’s lives (79%), and election fraud (78%).

For Democrats who see threats to democracy as one of the most important issues facing the country, the top five perceived threats are attempts to overthrow elections (92%), voter suppression (87%), extremists (85%), money corrupting politics (84%), and gerrymandering of election districts (82%).

Among those who see threats to democracy as a top issue, prosecution of government officials and candidates for office ranks last on the list of 12 possible threats to democracy, cited by 29% as a very serious threat. The proportion is significantly higher among Republicans (46% very serious) than among Democrats (20%), but it still ranks last among the 12 possible threats for both Republicans and Democrats.

What Republicans and Democrats Mean When They Cite “Threats to Democracy” as One of the Three Most Important Issues Facing the Country Today

Top Five Threats According to Each Group Based on those who cite “threats to democracy” as one of the three most important issues facing the country today. Percent saying that each item is a “very serious” threat to democracy.

Base: Those who cite "threats to democracy" as one of the three most important issues facing the country today (n=359).

