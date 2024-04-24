A new national survey conducted by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center finds a broad majority of parents experience isolation, loneliness and burnout from the demands of parenthood, with many feeling a lack of support in fulfilling that role.

The survey of parents conducted this month found:

-About two-thirds (66%) felt the demands of parenthood sometimes or frequently feel isolating and lonely.

-About 62% feel burned out by their responsibilities as a parent.

-Nearly 2 in 5 (38%) feel they have no one to support them in their parenting role.

-Nearly 4 in 5 (79%) would value a way to connect with other parents outside of work and home.

This study was conducted on behalf of The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center by SSRS on its Opinion Panel Omnibus platform. The SSRS Opinion Panel Omnibus is a national, twice-per-month, probability-based survey. Data collection was conducted from April 5-7, 2024 among a sample of 1,005 respondents. The survey was conducted via web (n=975) and telephone (n=30) and administered in English. The margin of error for total respondents is +/- 3.4 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. All SSRS Opinion Panel Omnibus data are weighted to represent the target population of U.S. adults ages 18 or older.