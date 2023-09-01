Using Patient and Provider Experiences to Build Healthier Communities
Leading the Way to a Well-informed Society Through Customized Research
Turning Consumer Attitudes and Behaviors into Actionable Data
Understanding the Lifestyle, Entertainment, and Sports Industries
Non-partisan Political and Election Related Research
New Research from the SSRS Opinion Panel Omnibus
SSRS is a Leader in Innovative Study Design for Quantitative and Qualitive Methodologies
We Take Pride in Our Respondent-centered Approach to Data Collection
High Quality Data at Competitive Prices
Turning Data into Actionable Results
Understand Underlying Reasons, Opinions, and Motivations Among Your Audience
Rigorous Standards Combine Accuracy, Flexibility, and Affordability
Perfect if You Want to Field a Short Survey or Need Quick Turnaround
A Full-service Solution for Conducting Virtual Qualitative Research
An Innovative Source of B2B Sample
A Suite of Calibration Services Utilizing Innovative and Experimentally Validated Methods
Snapshots into the Consumer Mindset Through the Lens of Lifetime, Entertainment and Sports with a Historical Perspective
The First and Longest Running Tracking Study Focusing on Sports in the U.S.
Building the Next Generation of Sports Fans
Probability-based, Quick Turnaround Polling
Elevating Address-based Sampling to New Levels
Highly Scalable Cost-efficient Data Collection Platform Tailored to Meet Client Needs
SSRS provides answers you can trust through rigorous research and relevant insights.
We know research is all about people, so let’s get personal.
Findings from the New SSRS Opinion Panel Omnibus Poll
Holds lead in primary field; New CNN Politics Poll Conducted by SSRS