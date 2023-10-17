While 93% of adults in the United States recognize a lump as a sign of breast cancer, less than half can identify most of the other signs, according to a consumer survey commissioned by The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James).

The other signs recognized by less than half of the respondents to the survey include a retracted, inverted or downward-pointing nipple, breast puckering that appears when you raise your arms, loss of feeling in part of the breast, thickening of the skin and nipple discharge, said Dr. Ashley Pariser, a breast medical oncologist and director of breast cancer survivorship services at OSUCCC – James.