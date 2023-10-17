Americans overwhelmingly side with unionized autoworkers in their ongoing strike against major car companies, a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS finds, even as most say that elected officials should steer clear of labor disputes.

Asked about the current United Auto Workers union strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis (which sells under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge and Chrysler brands), Americans side roughly 3-to-1 with the union members: 76% say their sympathies lie more with the workers on strike, with just 23% siding with the employers.