Most US obstetrician/gynecologists worry that the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision has had significant negative effects on reproductive and maternity health in the United States, and many say they have experienced direct constraints on their ability to provide care, according to a new survey from KFF.

Between March and May, KFF surveyed hundreds of practicing ob/gyns nationwide about their experiences since last year’s ruling that revoked the federal right to an abortion.

More than two-thirds of ob/gyns nationwide say that the ruling has worsened their ability to respond to pregnancy-related emergencies and exacerbated pregnancy-related mortality, as well as racial and ethnic inequalities in maternal health in the United States.