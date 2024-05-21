A recent Episcopal Health Foundation survey finds that 48% of AAPI Texans said they skipped or postponed some sort of health care because of the cost. That includes things like check-ups, medical tests, and getting prescriptions filled. In addition, 41% say it was somewhat or difficult for them to afford care for them and their family. Researchers also find that two in 10 (22%) of AAPI Texans say they had difficulty paying their medical bills after they received care.

Jazmyne Sutton and Eran Ben-Porath are authors on the full report.