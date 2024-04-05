Eight percent of women overall, rising to one in seven (14%) women of reproductive age (ages 18 to 49), say they or someone they know has had difficulty accessing an abortion due to restrictions in their state since Roe was overturned. Women living in states where abortion is banned are twice as likely to report knowing someone who had difficulty accessing an abortion compared to women living in states where abortion is limited or legal.

