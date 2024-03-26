Delve into the snapshots and data tables to learn about how Canadians’ experiences with their health care systems have changed over time and relative to other high-income countries in the following areas:
How Canada Compares: Results From The Commonwealth Fund’s 2023 International Health Policy Survey of the General Population Age 18+ in 10 Countries
Survey Conducted by SSRS
Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) released two new studies examining the healthcare experiences of Canadians, featuring results from The Commonwealth Fund 2023 International Health Policy Survey, conducted by SSRS.
The Commonwealth Fund’s 2023 International Health Policy Survey looked into the health care experiences of the general population age 18 and older in 10 high-income countries, including Canada. It covered access to primary and mental health care, use of information technologies, prescription drug use, chronic illness care, behavioural factors affecting health, and social service needs.