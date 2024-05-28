Amid post–COVID-19 pandemic budget and workforce constraints, US public health agencies are challenged with addressing a diverse array of issues among an increasingly polarized public. Understanding how issues are seen by the public overall and among segments more and less likely to heed agency recommendations may help agencies tailor their approaches more effectively. This survey study examined public priorities for agencies, comparing perspectives of those with higher and lower levels of trust.
Trust and 2024 Public Priorities for the CDC and State Health Departments
Survey Conducted by SSRS