Although the emergency phase of the COVID-19 pandemic is over, it leaves the legacy of more complex and potentially deadly respiratory virus seasons going forward. As the viral landscape shifts, there is new urgency to understand US adults’ views on relevant vaccines, including whether they perceive annual vaccines similarly, or whether there are differences that may impact coadministration and communications.

SSRS conducted data collection via the Opinion Panel on behalf of Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health (HSPH) to understand US adults’ attitudes on COVID-19 and flu vaccines since the end of the public health emergency.