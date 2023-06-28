Now in its 12th year, the Marquette Law School Poll is releasing its 75th Wisconsin survey today.

But like other pollsters, Marquette’s Charles Franklin is making major changes to the way he conducts his survey amid the growing obstacles facing traditional polling.

Because the poll is widely reported on, closely read in the political world, and has a tradition of transparency, I thought it would be helpful to talk through these changes — and what is driving them — with Franklin, the poll’s director and a colleague of mine at Marquette’s Lubar Center.