Following the June 27 debate, a study from Pew Research Center finds former President Donald Trump holds a 4 percentage point lead over Biden among registered voters. 44% say that if the election were held today, they would vote for Trump; 40% would vote for Biden, while 15% support third-party candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Data in this report comes from Wave 149 of the American Trends Panel (ATP), Pew Research Center’s nationally representative panel of randomly selected U.S. adults, and the survey was conducted by SSRS for Pew Research Center.