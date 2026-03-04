A year into President Donald Trump’s second term, and with his party controlling both chambers of Congress, six-in-ten Republicans say their side has been winning more often than losing on the issues that matter to them. Meanwhile, 88% of Democrats say their side has been losing, according to a Pew Research Center survey from January.

We surveyed 8,512 U.S. adults from Jan. 20 to 26, 2026. Everyone who took this survey is part of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey reflects the views of all U.S. adults. Here are the survey questions we used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.