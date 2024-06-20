The KFF Survey of Women Voters examines the attitudes, motivations, and voting intentions of women voters nationally—and in two battleground states, Arizona and Michigan—fewer than six months prior to the 2024 election.

Women voters will play a pivotal role in determining the outcome of the 2024 presidential and down-ballot elections, including the future of abortion access in many states. And while women voters constitute a majority of all voters in most elections, they are a diverse voting bloc with varying opinions and experiences across partisanship, race and ethnicity, and age. This survey is unique in its ability to report on a nationally representative sample of some of the most important groups of women voters including Black women voters, Hispanic women voters, women voters across age groups including those of reproductive age (ages 18-49), women voters by partisanship, and White women (who are the largest group of voters, representing about two-fifths of the total electorate, but rarely vote as a monolith).

Sampling, data collection, weighting, and tabulation were managed by SSRS.