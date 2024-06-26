MILWAUKEE – A new Marquette Law School Poll survey of Wisconsin finds President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump tied at 50% in a head-to-head matchup among registered voters. Among likely voters, Biden is the choice of 51% and Trump the choice of 49%. These results include initially undecided voters who were then asked whom they would vote for if they had to choose between Biden and Trump.
Also notable:
- Trump led by two points with both registered and likely voters in April
- 55% say Trump was guilty in the New York hush money trial, as the jury ruled; 36% say he was not guilty and the jury made the wrong ruling; 9% don’t know
- Views of public schools are less positive in this survey than they were last fall