Nearly 8,000 officials spread across 50 states and the District of Columbia hold many titles. They are selected by many different methods and have varying degrees of autonomy from their states (and their counties in the instance of villages, cities, etc., who conduct elections in Michigan, Wisconsin, and New England states). And, of course, they operate in very different political, demographic, and geographical environments.

The 2023 EVIC at Reed College Survey of Local Election Officials (LEOs), conducted in collaboration with SSRS, finds that job satisfaction remains high, but peak elections workload forces most officials to stretch to their limits or go beyond them.