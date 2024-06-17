How The Post and the Schar School surveyed ‘Deciders’ in key 2024 states

Who are the voters that will decide the 2024 presidential election and what do they think about the candidates and issues facing the country?

These are the core questions the Washington Post-Schar School Deciders poll was designed to answer by surveying a random sample of more than 3,500 registered voters in six states. Biden narrowly won all six states in 2020, while Trump narrowly won five of them in 2016.

The poll, conducted by The Washington Post and Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University, sought to address these challenges and to reach voters who don’t usually participate in election polls, with the help of SSRS, the research firm that carried out the survey.