In the critical Southwest battlegrounds of Arizona and Nevada, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump run near even in the race for the White House, according to new CNN polls conducted by SSRS. The findings come as large numbers of voters report having already cast ballots and the pool of those open to changing their mind shrinks.

Harris holds 48% support among likely voters in Arizona, according to the poll, to 47% for Trump. In Nevada, 48% of likely voters support Trump and 47% back Harris. Those 1-point margins fall within each poll’s margin of sampling error, finding no clear leader in either state.

The CNN Poll was conducted by SSRS online and by telephone October 21-26, 2024, with registered voters, including 781 voters in Arizona and 683 in Nevada. Likely voters include all registered voters in the poll weighted for their predicted likelihood of voting in this year’s election.