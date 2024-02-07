A new Marquette Law School Poll survey of Wisconsin finds the presumptive presidential race tied, with President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump each supported by 49% of registered voters. Among the somewhat smaller group who are considered likely voters, Trump is at 50% and Biden at 49%. In November, Biden received 50% and Trump 48% among both registered and likely voters.

These results include initially undecided voters who were then asked to choose one of the candidates. Among registered voters, 12% were initially undecided, as were 10% among likely voters.