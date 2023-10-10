As the U.S. Supreme Court begins its October 2023 term, a new Marquette Law School Poll national survey finds that 43% of adults approve of the job the Court is doing, while 57% disapprove. In the previous survey in July, 45% approved and 55% disapproved. Approval of the Court has remained below 50% since May 2022, when it stood at 44%. While approval is up from the low point of 38% in July 2022, it has fluctuated in the 40s percent range since then.