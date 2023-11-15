A new Marquette Law School Poll national survey finds that 41% of adults approve of the job the U.S. Supreme Court is doing, while 59% disapprove. In September, 43% approved and 57% disapproved. Approval of the Court has remained below 50% since March 2022, when it stood at 54%. While approval is up from the low point of 38% in July 2022, it has fluctuated in the low 40s percent range since then.
New Marquette Law School national survey finds U.S. Supreme Court job approval by public continues in low 40s
Interviews were conducted using the SSRS Opinion Panel