A new Marquette Law School Poll national survey finds that 40% of adults approve of the job that the Supreme Court of the United States is doing, while 60% disapprove. In November, 41% approved and 59% disapproved. Approval of the Court has remained below 50% in surveys since March 2022, when it stood at 54%. While approval is up from the low point of 38% in July 2022, it has declined from its recent high of 45% in July 2023.