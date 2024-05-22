A new Marquette Law School Poll national survey finds that 39% of adults approve of the job the U.S. Supreme Court is doing, while 61% disapprove. This is the lowest approval of the Court since July 2022, when 38% approved and 61% disapproved. Approval has fluctuated in the low to mid 40% range since March 2023, with the exception of March 2024 when approval was at 47%.

Approval of the Court fell from 66% in September 2020 and 60% in July 2021 to the mid-50% range later in 2021 and early 2022. It fell again, to 38%, in July 2022 following the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had made abortion legal nationwide. Since then, until this month’s survey, approval has fluctuated between 40% and 47%. The trend in approval since 2020 is shown in Figure 1 and Table 1. (All results in the tables are stated as percentages; the precise wording of the questions can be found in the online link noted above.)