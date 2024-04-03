A new Marquette Law School Poll national survey finds that 47% of adults approve of the job the U.S. Supreme Court is doing, while 53% disapprove. This is the highest approval of the Court since January 2023, when it was also 47% with 53% disapproving. The last time approval was greater than 50% was March 2022, when it was 54%. In the most recent previous survey, in February 2024, 40% approved and 60% disapproved.