Teens and Mental Health: How Girls Really Feel About Social Media

New Study from Common Sense Media, conducted by SSRS using the SSRS Opinion Panel

New Report Reveals What Teen Girls Think About TikTok, Instagram, and the Impact That Social Media Has on Their Lives

A new report by Common Sense Media shows that nearly half (45%) of girls who use TikTok say they feel “addicted” to the platform or use it more than intended at least weekly.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2023—Today, Common Sense Media released a new research report that reveals what teen girls think about TikTok and Instagram, and describes the impact that these and other social media platforms have on their lives. According to the report, Teens and Mental Health: How Girls Really Feel About Social Media, nearly half (45%) of girls who use TikTok say they feel “addicted” to the platform or use it more than intended at least weekly. Among girls with moderate to severe depressive symptoms, roughly seven in 10 who use Instagram (75%) and TikTok (69%) say they come across problematic suicide-related content at least monthly on these platforms.

Common Sense Media surveyed more than 1,300 adolescent girls across the country to better understand how the most popular social media platforms and design features impact their lives today. Among the report’s key findings, adolescent girls spend over two hours daily on TikTok, YouTube, and Snapchat, and more than 90 minutes on Instagram and messaging apps. When asked about platform design features, the majority of girls believe that features like location sharing, public accounts, endless scrolling, and appearance filters have an effect on them, but they’re split on whether those effects are positive or negative. Girls were most likely to say that location sharing (45%) and public accounts (33%) had a mostly negative effect on them, compared to other features. In contrast, they were most likely to say that video recommendations (49%) and private messaging (45%) had a mostly positive impact on them.

Methodology

This report represents the results of a demographically representative online survey of 1,397 girls (as identified by their parent/guardian) in the United States age 11 to 15, conducted from November 11 to December 5, 2022. Girls were invited to participate in a self-administered online survey (in English or Spanish) through their parents/guardians, who were targeted both via the SSRS Opinion Panel and non-probability panels. The web panel allowed for the over-sampling of harder-to-recruit participants to secure a readable base among subgroups. Data were weighted to represent the target population of preteens and teens. The sampling error for the complete set of weighted data is ± 3.5 percentage points.