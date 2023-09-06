California is home to 39 million residents, each of whom has unique health and health care experiences and needs. In order to make a difference, we need reliable data.

Enter the California Health Interview Survey (CHIS).

For more than 20 years, CHIS has played a crucial role in shaping health policies, interventions, and programs by providing comprehensive, up-to-date information on the health of Californians. CHIS gives policymakers, advocates, health care providers, community organizations, researchers, journalists, and other stakeholders the information they need to assess different aspects of health, identify health inequities, and then fight for policies that can improve the lives of Californians through better health and health care.

Join the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research (CHPR) on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, as we release the full 2022 CHIS data and highlight key findings