The 2022 edition of the Commonwealth Fund’s International Health Policy Survey focused on the views and experiences of primary care physicians in 10 developed countries, including Canada.

The 2022 survey results explore topics such as physicians’ workload, access to care, coordination of care and use of information technologies. These international comparisons provide an important perspective on the state of primary care in Canada and where improvements can still be made.

The digital story, data tables and infographics cover a broad range of topics, such as a profile of primary care physicians, access to care, coordination of care and use of information technology.