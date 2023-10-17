An overwhelming majority of adults (93%) recognize a lump as a symptom of breast cancer, but less than half recognize other common symptoms associated with the disease, according to a consumer survey commissioned by The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James).

Experts say this is very concerning since most breast cancers do not present with a lump that can be detected by touch – and if they do, it often indicates a fast-growing or advanced-stage cancer that is less treatable.