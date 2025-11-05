Yesterday, as part of their coverage of the 2025 general election, every national news network (ABC News, CBS News, CNN, FOX News Media and NBC News) and the Associated Press relied on the new “Voter Poll by SSRS” to explain the results of the elections in New York City, Virginia, New Jersey and California.
The Voter Poll by SSRS provides an unparalleled glimpse into the opinions of American voters and the factors driving election results. Building on the combined legacies of SSRS and Edison Research and informed by the wealth of knowledge brought by the six news organizations’ combined experience, it is the most comprehensive election voter poll program ever.
The Voter Poll represents a commitment to high-quality public opinion research by bringing together the advancements made across the election research industry over the past decade into a single source of election night polling.
SSRS is proud to lead this innovative approach.