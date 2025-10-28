FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Glen Mills, PA – October 28, 2025 – Introducing The Voter Poll by SSRS, a new research program designed to provide election night data on the factors behind voter decisions. The Voter Poll will provide news organizations and the American public with trustworthy, timely, and insightful data on American voters.

ABC News, The Associated Press, CBS News, CNN, FOX News Media and NBC News will use The Voter Poll as part of their coverage of the 2025 general election, with the new survey providing results about the elections in New York City, Virginia, New Jersey and California.

The Voter Poll merges the methodologies of the Edison/NEP Exit Poll and AP VoteCast/FOX News Voter Analysis, joining the media participants with SSRS to apply their collective experience and approaches to this new election survey.

“The Voter Poll by SSRS brings together today’s most influential news organizations to provide an unparalleled glimpse into the opinions of American voters,” said Melissa Herrmann, President of SSRS. “This program reflects our commitment to elevating the voice of the American people. Building on the combined legacies of SSRS and Edison Research and informed by the wealth of knowledge brought by the six organizations’ combined experience, the team will provide the most comprehensive election polling program to date.”

The Voter Poll by SSRS offers:

Election night insight into the key factors involved in voter decision making

Coverage of voters from all major contests

Integration of responses from early voters, by mail voters, and in-person Election Day voters

Transparent, robust, and reliable data collection methodologies

The introduction of The Voter Poll by SSRS follows their recent acquisition of Edison Research, the sole provider of exit polling for the National Election Pool since 2003.

The Associated Press will provide its election results to ABC News, CBS News, CNN, FOX News Media and NBC News.

The Voter Poll represents a commitment to high-quality public opinion research by bringing together the advancements made across the election research industry over the past decade – into a single source of election night polling.

“We are excited to join SSRS and to bring our long-standing Election Day polling expertise to The Voter Poll,” said Joe Lenski, who led the Edison exit poll program for the past two decades and will co-lead The Voter Poll. “We are proud of the work Edison has provided to the U.S. news networks and are looking forward to the expanded capabilities the new program offers.”

