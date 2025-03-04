A new study from Public Agenda surveyed adult Americans to understand their experiences with postsecondary credit transfer and related policies.

Public Agenda conducted a survey of adult Americans to explore:

Prevalence of attempts to transfer postsecondary credit among the general public

Outcomes of Americans’ transfer attempts and experiences transferring

Public support for or opposition to policies and practices intended to improve transfer

Americans’ confidence and skepticism about the value of higher education

Americans’ perceptions of problems and obstacles toward earning a degree

Nearly four in ten respondents (39 percent) have tried to transfer credits toward earning higher education credentials. Among those, most tried to transfer credits toward earning a bachelor’s degree and nearly half have done so within the past five years.

Findings in the memo are based on a survey of 3,077 adult Americans, designed by Public Agenda and fielded May 2 to May 17, 2024, by SSRS in English and Spanish.