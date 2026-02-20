Three-in-ten U.S. adults say they get news from newsletters at least sometimes, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in August 2025.

Just 3% of Americans name newsletters as the platform they prefer for getting news, far behind television (34%), news websites/apps (21%) and other pathways. A slightly larger share of Americans (7%) say they have paid or given money to an email newsletter that focuses on news in the past year, whether by subscribing, donating or becoming a member.

We surveyed 5,153 U.S. adults from Aug. 18 to 24, 2025. Everyone who participated in our survey is a member of our American Trends Panel, a nationally representative sample which is weighted to represent the views of the full U.S. population.

Here are the survey questions used for this report, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.