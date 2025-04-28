A 59% majority of the public now says President Donald Trump’s policies have worsened economic conditions in the country, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS, up from 51% in March and on par with the worst numbers Joe Biden saw during his presidency.

The study was conducted for CNN via web and phone using a hybrid sample methodology, which included both the SSRS Opinion Panel, a nationally representative panel of U.S. adults aged 18 or older recruited using probability-based sampling techniques, and a registration-based sample, or RBS, a nationally representative sample of registered voters.