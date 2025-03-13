Concerns about the nation’s economy have grown in the first months of President Donald Trump’s return to office, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS, as few Americans see his policies as having helped economic conditions and 55% say his cuts to federal programs will do economic harm.

The CNN poll was conducted by SSRS from March 6-9 among a random national sample of 1,206 US adults drawn from a probability-based panel. Surveys were either conducted online or by telephone with a live interviewer. Results among all adults have a margin of sampling error of ±3.3 percentage points.