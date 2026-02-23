Just 32% of Americans now say that Trump has had the right priorities, while 68% say he hasn’t paid enough attention to the country’s most important problems. At the same time, Americans say, 61% to 38%, that Trump’s policies will move the country in the wrong direction rather than the right one. And Trump’s job approval rating among all adults remains mired at 36%.

The study was conducted for CNN via web on the SSRS Opinion Panel, a nationally representative panel of U.S. adults ages 18 or older recruited using probability-based sampling techniques. SSRS is an independent research company. Surveys were obtained February 17-20, 2026, with a representative sample of n=2,496 respondents. The margin of sampling error for total respondents is +/-2.5 at the 95% confidence level. The design effect is 1.6.