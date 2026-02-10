91% of American Jews say they feel less safe as a Jewish person in the United States due to violent attacks in the past year, and more than half continue to change their behaviors due to fear of antisemitism.

The report from the American Jewish Committee, based on surveys conducted by SSRS, highlights Jewish adults’ experiences with antisemitism in the U.S., and how American adults overall perceive antisemitism today. This study was conducted using the SSRS Opinion Panel, with phone and list samples, to ensure the representativeness of our Jewish respondents.