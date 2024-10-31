Neither Vice President Kamala Harris nor former President Donald Trump has established a clear advantage in the race for the White House in two key Southern battleground states, according to new CNN polls conducted by SSRS.

Likely voters in Georgia divide 48% for Trump to 47% for Harris, and in North Carolina, Harris stands at 48% to Trump’s 47%. Results are within the margin of error in both states, suggesting no clear leader in either contest.

Interviews were conducted October 23-28, 2024, online and by telephone with registered voters, including 732 voters in Georgia and 750 in North Carolina. Likely voters include all registered voters in the poll weighted for their predicted likelihood of voting in this year’s election.