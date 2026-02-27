A new Marquette Law School Poll survey of Wisconsin registered voters finds that, with six weeks to go until the April 7 Supreme Court election, 66% say they haven’t decided whom they will vote for. Those who have made a decision support Chris Taylor with 17% to Maria Lazar at 12%. Among likely voters, those who say they are certain to vote in April, 22% support Taylor and 15% favor Lazar, with 62% undecided.

The survey was conducted with a hybrid sample of 613 respondents selected from the Wisconsin voter registration list, and 205 selected from the SSRS Opinion Panel, a sample drawn from postal addresses across the state and invited to take part in surveys online. The interview was conducted online with 737 respondents and 81 by telephone with a live interviewer.