Latinos have grown pessimistic in the year since the 2024 presidential election. Most say their situation in the United States has worsened. And as Donald Trump’s second term unfolds, Latinos are increasingly critical of his job performance and his administration’s immigration and economic policies – two key issues for Latino voters in last year’s election.

70% of Latinos disapprove of the way Trump is handling his job as president.

65% disapprove of the administration’s approach to immigration.

61% say Trump’s economic policies have made economic conditions worse.

This analysis builds on a larger body of work that explores the attitudes and experiences of Latinos in the U.S.

The primary survey is our National Survey of Latinos, conducted Oct. 6 to 16, 2025, among a sample of 8,046 U.S. adults. The sample included 4,923 Hispanics, with 1,125 respondents who are members of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP) and 3,798 respondents who are member of SSRS’s Opinion Panel. The survey also included 3,114 non-Hispanic ATP members. Here are the questions used for this report, the topline and the methodology for the October survey.

The second is a survey of U.S. adults, conducted Sept. 22 to 28, 2025, among a sample of 3,445 U.S. adults, including 629 Hispanics. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the ATP. Here are the questions and topline used for presidential approval in this report, and here are the questions and topline used for views of the U.S. economy in this report. Here is the methodology for the September survey.

Both surveys were conducted in English and Spanish. Respondents were recruited through national, random sampling of residential addresses. This kind of recruitment gives nearly all U.S. adults a chance of selection.

Interviews were conducted either online or by telephone with a live interviewer. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education, presidential vote (among voters) and other factors. Read more about the ATP’s methodology.