The latest Pew Research Center survey, conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026, finds that most White evangelicals (69%) approve of the way Trump is handling his job as president. And a majority (58%) say they support all or most of his plans and policies.

At the same time, White evangelicals’ views of Trump are less positive than they were in the early days of his second term. The changes in their views mirror those seen among the U.S. public as a whole.

This analysis includes findings from a survey of 8,512 U.S. adults who are part of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP). The survey was conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026, and has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 1.4 percentage points.

Here are the questions used for this analysis, along with responses, sample size information for religious groups and the survey methodology.