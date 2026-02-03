A year into his second administration, Americans’ views of President Donald Trump – already more negative than positive – have continued to slip.

Trump’s approval rating stands at 37%, down from 40% in the fall.

By more than two-to-one, Americans say the administration’s actions have been worse than they expected (50%) rather than better (21%).

Only about a quarter of Americans today (27%) say they support all or most of Trump’s policies and plans, down from 35% when he returned to office last year. That change has come entirely among Republicans.

We conducted a survey from January 20 through January 26, 2026 among 8,512 U.S. adults recruited through our American Trends panel.

