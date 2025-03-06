In the aftermath of a major policy decision, like imposing tariffs on America’s top three trading partners, it’s hard to know how Americans feel.

Here’s what Americans had to say about the economy — which polling has shown most Americans rate negatively — along with President Donald Trump’s new tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China.

This Washington Post poll was conducted via text message March 4-5 among a random sample of 1,009 adults drawn from SSRS Opinion Panel’s Text Message Panel, the probability-based panel of SSRS.