Over the past week, Americans were more likely to hear news about former President Donald Trump than about Vice President Kamala Harris, according to The Breakthrough, a CNN polling project that tracks what average Americans are actually hearing, reading and seeing about the presidential candidates throughout the campaign.

The Breakthrough is a project from CNN, Georgetown University, the University of Michigan, SSRS and Verasight. Results for the survey are collected online from Friday through Monday each week, in English, among a nationwide sample of approximately 1,000 adults per week via the SSRS Opinion Panel Omnibus survey and Verasight’s verified panel. Results from the two surveys are combined using SSRS’s Encipher® Hybrid methodology for blending probability and non-probability samples.

