In the three months since the initial KFF Survey of Women Voters, several major unexpected political events have taken place, impacting voters’ motivations and voting decisions for Election Day. This includes President Biden’s announcement that he would no longer seek reelection, with Vice President Harris quickly garnering the Democratic nomination as his replacement. To better understand how this and other events have impacted campaign dynamics and how voters feel leading into the November election, KFF resurveyed women voters and finds a very different female electorate one month before Election Day.

This KFF Survey of Women Voters: Revisited was designed and analyzed by public opinion researchers at KFF. The survey was conducted September 12 – October 1, 2024, online and by telephone among a representative sample of U.S. women registered voters using a registration-based sample from L2, one of the major providers of voter list samples. This wave recontacted U.S. women registered voters who previously took part in the first wave of KFF Survey of Women voters from May 23 – June 5, 2024, of whom 649 took part in the second wave, as well as a supplemental sample of 29 Black women registered voters from the SSRS Opinion Panel in order to ensure adequate sample size and representatives of a key voting group.