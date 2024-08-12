When only 56% of full-time workers in the United States are making a living wage, it’s critical to understand how their lives are impacted. To dig further into this, Dayforce released the results of its first-ever Employee Health Survey as part of the WorkWell research series. Conducted in partnership with SSRS, the study shows that American workers making less than $50,000 a year are significantly more likely to rate their wellness as poor or very poor compared to their higher earning counterparts.